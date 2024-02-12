All washed up in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 10:58
Hundreds of dead fish
Photo: Facebook/ Ecologistas Sierra Bermeja de Estepona
Hundreds of dead fish appeared on La Rada Beach in Estepona on the morning of Tuesday February 6.
The immature fish littered the coastline, some in the sea and others on the shore. It was photographed and reported by the group ‘Ecologists Sierra Bermeja of Estepona’. This is an “unprecedented” event in Estepona, although a few weeks ago dead fish also appeared on the coast of Fuengirola and Mijas, according to the group.
Immediately after the images of the incident were sent to environmental officers, they went to the area to collect samples and determine the cause of this abnormal event. First impressions point to dumping at sea by fishing vessels that release part of their catch because they do not comply with size regulations or to avoid penalties during inspections.
The Estepona community and environmentalists are calling for an urgent review of fishing policies and decisive action by the authorities to prevent future incidents of this kind. The preservation of marine life and the sustainability of fishing practices are fundamental to maintaining the ecological balance and ensuring the health of our oceans.
This tragic event underlines the need for greater awareness and responsibility in the management of natural resources, calling for collective action to protect our marine environment.
For the moment, the causes of the appearance of these fish in La Rada are unknown. Ecologists Sierra Bermeja are asking the public administrations for “answers” to find out what is happening on the Malaga coast.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
