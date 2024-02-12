Andorra declared to be a safe country

By Anna Akopyan •
Views from Andorra
Credit: Liliya Akopyan
Only a three-hour car drive from Barcelona, visiting Andorra makes the perfect trip for anyone living in Spain.
The country boasts 80,242 inhabitants and is famous for its beautiful mountain views and opportunities for skiing and hiking.
Due to its small size and the proximity of the borders with Spain and France, the country enforces strict border control: any criminal activity is instantly reported. The latest United Nations study revealed the crime rate in Andorra being as low as 153.9 people convicted of crimes per 100,000 inhabitants. Statistics at Numbeo (a specialised statistics website) also show a 89.9 per cent safety walking alone during daylight and 87.8 per cent safety walking alone at night in the country´s streets.
Andorra´s government has continuously provided a guaranteed minimum income to its citizens and the right to apply for social benefit, building a community in which crime has no appeal. The country has remained neutral for the last 700 years.
“In 2016 we had 45 prisoners in the Andorran jail: 35 men and eight women. Most crimes were drug smuggling and shoplifting”, : commented the Minister of Internal Affairs of Andorra, Xavier Espo.
Not only is Andorra safe from crime but it has not suffered natural disasters and remains one of the most peaceful and memorable countries to visit.
