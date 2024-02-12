Authentic shopping

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 10:59

Street market in Spain Credit: Mike McBey, Flickr

The Valencian region has historically upheld local traditions and spending a morning at an open-air market in search of exceptional quality products is one of them. There are numerous markets in the Valencian community held weekly, where one can find everything from cuisine and artisan products to art and furniture.

The Foietes Market, Benidorm

Located in the city centre, the market is held every Wednesday from 8 am until 1:30 pm. The stalls offer local fruits, vegetables, meats and seafood but are also abundant with accessories, clothes and footwear.

Oliva Market

Held every Sunday, in Paseo Maritim, the market runs the length of the Paseo in Oliva. The stall-holders present everything from lace and footwear to dried fruit and fish: all gathered from their travels around the region. The olive offers are especially appealing.

Alborache Market

Each Sunday hundreds of locals and visitors attend the Alborache market which offers authentic artisan products, handmade jewellery and a range of gastronomic specialities of the region. It runs about 700 metres with more than 250 stalls.

Valencia Flea Market

Located in the historic city of Valencia, Avenida de Tarongers, the flea market takes place every Sunday, allowing visitors to bid for sought-after antiques and one-of-a-kind collectables

Gata de Gorgos

Every Friday morning in Plaza Nueva, Alicante, friends and families gather to experience the wide range of seasonal fruits and vegetables, salted meats and sausages, as well as uniquely crafted home decorations and Spain´s special silk fabrics.