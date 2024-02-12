Balearic fishermen may join farmer protest

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 20:04

Stock image of Spanish fishermen. Credit: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com

In a striking display of solidarity, fishermen from the Balearic Islands could be joining forces with the ongoing farmers’ protests across Spain.

The fishermen’s demands are the same: Equal treatment and the implementation of similar reforms. The core issue unites both sectors, the demand for imported fish from non-EU countries to meet the same rigorous standards as those set by the European Union for local produce.

Domingo Bonnin, the president of the Balearic Federation of Fishermen’s Guilds, is leading the charge. He emphasised the unfair advantage that imported products have over local fish, due to less stringent regulations.

The imported products do not share the same regulations as those from the Balearic Islands, Bonnín argued, highlighting the critical need for uniformity in food traceability and regulation.

The fishermen’s grievances mirror those of the farmers, including calls for reduced labor costs and the application of the Food Law, aiming to level the playing field between EU and non-EU products.

As the Balearic fishermen await a strategic plan from the National Federation of Fishermen’s Guilds, their demands highlight a broader issue of fairness and sustainability within the European Union’s regulatory framework.

The solidarity across sectors underscores a collective push towards more equitable conditions for local producers, ensuring that the same social, economic, and environmental measures are applied universally.

As the fishermen of the Balearic Islands unite in their cause, their fight for justice in the industry resonates with a wider audience, advocating for change that benefits all within the EU’s fishing sector.