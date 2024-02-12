Calahonda beachfront dining given the go ahead

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 18:55

IN a recent announcement, Councilwoman Nieves Atencia revealed that the Nerja Town Council has approved the construction license for a beachfront restaurant in Calahonda, following the decision made in the latest Local Government meeting. With the projects approved, and all necessary reports obtained, the license has been officially granted.

Construction Details and Timeline

Atencia stated that construction will begin shortly, with the condition that it will pause after May 31 to avoid disruption to the popular tourist area of Balcón de Europa. However, she added that if, after that date, any remaining work only affects the interior of the establishment, the work may proceed.

Councilwoman’s Vision for Calahonda Beach

The councilwoman expressed excitement that the iconic Calahonda Beach will finally have a quality dining service and hopes for a swift completion of the project.

