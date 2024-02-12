Carnival fever has hit Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 21:40

Children had a great time at the Huercal Overa Carnival Credit: Huercal Overa Council

Carnival fever has hit a number of communities in Almeria and one of the latest towns to celebrate was Huercal Overa on February 9 and 10.

Kids have their own parade

On Friday February 9 it was the turn of the youngsters and from early afternoon, the streets were crowded by those dressed in costumes of superheroes, fairy tale characters, fantasy and crafts, among others, creating an atmosphere of illusion that was contagious to all.

The parade culminated with a huge children’s party, where they enjoyed inflatables, music and dancing with Ria Pita.

On Saturday it was the turn of the Carnival parade, with the participation of 12 clubs that dazzled the audience with great choreography and eye-catching costumes.

The creativity and effort of each of club was evident and each step, drew the admiration of the spectators and the party continued into the night with live music by Los Vinilos, Kaliqueños and DJ Juanmi Sanchez.

Everyone enjoyed Carnival

Prizes were awarded to the various groups that took part and according to the local council, it was a very successful event enjoyed by all.