Carnival of Águilas 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 19:30

Águilas Carnival: Rain or Shine Image: Aguilas Town Hall

THE Carnival of Águilas, renowned as the crown jewel of Murcia‘s Carnival festivities, once again showcased its vibrant spirit despite rain at the outset. Recognised as a Festival of International Tourist Interest in 2015, it stands as the third in Spain to attain such status, following the famed carnivals of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Cádiz.

Four Dazzling Parades with 15,000 Spectators

Undeterred by the weather, the federated groups of Águilas Carnival kicked off the extravaganza with the first of four dazzling parades. The streets came alive with fantasy, vivid colours, captivating music, and choreographed performances. Around 15,000 enthusiastic spectators, as reported by the Federation of Peñas, enjoyed the spectacle.

Image: Aguilas Town Hall

Carnival of Águilas a Shining Example

The Official Ballet of the Federation of Peñas set the stage with stunning red-themed designs adorned with sparkling embellishments and red feathered headpieces. However, it was their choreographies that stole the show. The Carnival of Águilas continues to be the perfect example of cultural richness and artistic expression, solidifying its reputation as a must-attend event in Spain’s festive calendar.

Image: Aguilas Town Hall

