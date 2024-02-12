Carnival of Águilas 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 19:30
Águilas Carnival: Rain or Shine
Image: Aguilas Town Hall
THE Carnival of Águilas, renowned as the crown jewel of Murcia‘s Carnival festivities, once again showcased its vibrant spirit despite rain at the outset. Recognised as a Festival of International Tourist Interest in 2015, it stands as the third in Spain to attain such status, following the famed carnivals of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Cádiz.
Undeterred by the weather, the federated groups of Águilas Carnival kicked off the extravaganza with the first of four dazzling parades. The streets came alive with fantasy, vivid colours, captivating music, and choreographed performances. Around 15,000 enthusiastic spectators, as reported by the Federation of Peñas, enjoyed the spectacle.
The Official Ballet of the Federation of Peñas set the stage with stunning red-themed designs adorned with sparkling embellishments and red feathered headpieces. However, it was their choreographies that stole the show. The Carnival of Águilas continues to be the perfect example of cultural richness and artistic expression, solidifying its reputation as a must-attend event in Spain’s festive calendar.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.