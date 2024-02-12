Cartagena’s Carnival Parade 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 9:57

Celebrating Carnival in Cartagena. Images: Cartagena.es

ON February 10 Cartagena was swept up in a whirlwind of festivities as the ‘Gran Pasacalles del Carnaval de Cartagena’ (Great Carnival Parade of Cartagena) took centre stage. This lively Carnival parade transformed the city into a vibrant showcase of creativity and dedication. The dance groups known as ‘comparsas’ wore the most colourful and imaginative costumes and they paraded through the streets bringing to life a year’s worth of preparation.

A Glitzy Ancient Celebration

Carnival in Spain is an ancient festive celebration that changed and adapted since it was first documented in the Middle Ages. It is a celebration that now usually takes place before the beginning of Lent. The Carnival parade kicked off with ‘Sir Carnival’ and ‘ Lady Lent’ who led the way for the children dressed in brightly coloured sparkling outfits. They were followed by the adults covered in feathers and sequins and they danced through the streets of Cartagena lined with onlookers.

