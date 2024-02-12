Children attractions in Alicante

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 20:07
Bonfire Museum in Alicante.
Credit: Alicante Council
Alicante is a charming Spanish municipality with numerous attractions for children available all year round.
El Mundo de Los Niños
El Mundo de Los Niños is a children’s park, located near the city´s seaport and has attractions including bouncing castles, elastic band jumping and mini golf. The park is open from five until nine pm and is especially beautiful in night illumination.
Merlin Park
Merlin Park covers about 1200 metres of the playground and offers an endless amount of activities, including dynamic animators, bouncing castles and a mascot entertainer. With a 3000+ celebrated birthday experience, it is a magical place for children to enter an adventure of the Middle Ages.
Urban Planet
Urban Planet is a trampoline getaway for children who love being active, giving them the chance to free jump, play basketball and have fun in a foam pit, all supervised by professionals. It is something that children may feel enthusiastic about and consider signing up for the Jumpers Academy.
Family Park
Alicante´s Family Park is located in two parts of Alicante, San Juan and San Vicente del Raspeig. It has been providing families with entertainment for 40 years and ensures a memorable time in a range of rides, bumper cars and zip lines.
Bonfire Museum
The Museo de Fogueres displays the historic evolution of Alicante´s authentic festival, Fogueres de Sant Joan Bonfires. The museum exhibits a collection of ninots (papier mache effigy). With vibrant and enchanting character figures, the children will get to experience the local culture.
