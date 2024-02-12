Community rally: Food drive Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 13:39
Make a difference for those in need.
Image: Food Drive Torre Del Mar
In a persistent effort to address the ongoing needs of the community Food Drive Torre del Mar aims to assist over 100 officially identified locals facing genuine hardships. To achieve this, a call has been made to collect essential items before the packing date on February 22.
The requested donations include sunflower oil, tomato sauce, flour, rice, dried chickpeas, lentils, breakfast cereals, powdered chocolate milk, biscuits, pasta, coffee, canned tuna, diapers in sizes 4, 5, and 6, and wipes.
Residents willing to contribute can drop off items at designated collection points in Torre del Mar, including the Polideportivo de Vals cafe, Oasis Beauty and Hair Studio, BluCee real estate agency, and Lux-Mundi Ecumenical Centre.
For those who prefer to donate money, funds can be sent through BIZUM with the code 07388 or via the dedicated GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/f0d1307f.
The organisers express deep gratitude for any support provided, emphasising the significant impact on local families and children during these challenging times.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
