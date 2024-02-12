Trending:

Dance performance in El Campello

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 21:49

Meohadim dance performance Credit: Meohadim/ Jacob Gomez, Facebook

On Saturday, February 17, 5 women dancers will unseal stories from their lives through a transformative Meohadim dance performance.

Taking place at El Campello´s House of Culture, Pedro Vaello Theatre, the performance begins at 7:30 pm, created by Jacob Gomez Company, in collaboration with the dancers, Blanca, Helena, Julia, Lara, and Naya and music by Sergio Gassmann. 

Through orchestration, voice and precise movement, the women narrate their experiences, expressing their souls through the performance in front of El Campello’s audience.

The 5 dancers engage in an emotional journey, all of them being sisters in real life. 

The spectacle was inspired by the choreographer´s wish to bring forward the subject of emotional distance and privacy. The collective has toured Meohadim in Catalonia, Valencia, Madrid and Portugal and has received an Audience Award from the Institut del Teatre in Barcelona.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Concierge of the House of Culture or on the Instant Ticket website.

Anna Akopyan

