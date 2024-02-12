Discover the birds that fly over Malaga in February

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 12:08
Bonelli's eagles
Photo: Wikimedia CC / JIDNESHD
Malaga Provincial Council has put together a guide to get to know the birds of the Costa del Sol: it’s called ‘Birding Malaga’. And in February, the sky is full of wings.
Tourists from all over the world, especially from the United Kingdom, visit the rich biodiversity of the province. The strategic location between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic creates a paradise for birds, making bird watching an ecological activity not to be missed.
The Birding Malaga platform offers the necessary tools for bird lovers to get all the detailed information they need to check out the huge variety of species that can be found in the south, regardless of the time of year.
Expert ornithologists share with Birding Malaga some key tips to differentiate each species with detailed descriptions to help: shape, proportion, colours, markings, beak, legs, plumage.
Experience nature in all its splendour; armed with binoculars and the Birding Malaga guide.
In the Lagunas de Campillos, Guadalteba, more than 2,000 cranes welcome February around the Nature Reserve, creating a paradise for waterfowl.
Santi Petri, with its almond trees covered in flowers, is the perfect setting for sightings of Bonelli’s eagle, Crested Larks and Siskins around Almogía, in the eastern Guadalhorce Valley.
The Tajos del Fraile, Doña Ana and Gómer, in Axarquía, feature impressive limestone architecture, home to mountain raptors such as the golden eagle, Bonelli’s eagle and peregrine falcon.
The province of Malaga is home to the highest density of Bonelli’s eagles in the Mediterranean region. February is the best time to see their acrobatic and territorial flights, offering a unique spectacle for bird lovers.
