El Corte Ingles champions Mallorca’s food security

By John Ensor •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 16:01
Volunteers at the Mallorca food bank.
Credit: banmallorca/Instagram.com
In a heartwarming display of community support, El Corte Ingles has delivered essential products worth €11,545 to the Mallorca Food Bank.
This latest contribution on Monday, February 12, follows the successful Great Collection organised by the group’s supermarkets in Mallorca and Ibiza last December.
Participating locations included the Avenidas and Jaime III centres, as well as Supercor and Supercor Expres stores in key areas, offering vital goods like pasta, rice, and baby food to cater to the Food Bank‘s needs.
This joint line of action with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL) responds to El Corte Ingles’s commitment to the needs of Mallorcan society, especially those people in situations of social exclusion, the company emphasised.
The campaign’s success was largely due to the overwhelming support from customers and the voluntary efforts of El Corte Ingles employees, a tribute to the Mallorcan community’s solidarity.
Raimundo de Montis, president of the Mallorca Food Bank, expressed his gratitude towards El Corte Ingles for its ongoing support, marking several years of fruitful collaboration.
This initiative not only strengthens the bond between the corporate and non-profit sectors but also underlines the importance of collective action in addressing social challenges.
As Mallorca continues to face the impacts of economic fluctuations, such acts of generosity play a crucial role in ensuring food security for the island’s most vulnerable populations.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
