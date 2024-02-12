By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 11:46

Elche set to groove with Back to the 90's Festival. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche’s councillor for the Carrus Este District – Plaza Barcelona, Samuel Ruiz, has unveiled the first of several neighbourhood coexistence initiatives set to take place in May.

This marks the third ‘Back to the 90’s’ Festival, which previously took place in the Municipal Park Rotunda but will now be held at the Explanada de San Crispín on May 4 from 4:00.PM to 1:00.AM.

Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to relive the music of the 90s with performances by artists such as Chimo Bayo, Rebeca, Bandido Feat. Piropo, Absolom, Jerry Daley, Spanic, Miguel Serna, Javi Boss, Arturo Roger, Di Carlo, and Kino.

The festival will also be hosted by Bartual, the legendary creator and director of the Bikini Club radio show.

Samuel Ruiz emphasised “the importance of revitalising Carrús as one of the most significant neighbourhoods in the municipality with initiatives like these.”

Following the festival, neighbourhood activities will continue on Sunday, May 5, with a family-friendly day at the same location.

Attendees can enjoy children’s games and a plate of giant paella free of charge.

The Explanada de San Crispín has a capacity for approximately 5,000 people.

Tickets for the festival are now available for purchase on the website www.lomasticket.com