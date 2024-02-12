Enjoy the Spanish lifestyle

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 11:34

Costume and dance festival in the Spanish streets. Credit: Jose Luis Cernadas Iglesias, Flickr

Spain is seen by many as the heat centre of Europe. The sunny weather, the vibrant views and the passionate people make it one of the most enjoyable countries to visit. There are many traditions and habits that expatriates and tourists can engage in to make their life a little more spirited, a little more Spanish.

Spain is famous for its cuisine and it is a long-standing custom to follow a routine when it comes to food. A typical day in Spain begins with a light breakfast, followed by ´el almuerzo´ (brunch). People often get together for lunch, and if not, there is sure to be a late dinner, for which families and friends go out.

The sleep schedule in Spain is also special. Everyone’s life involves the great ´siesta´: the post-lunch sleep. Although it ranges from a two-hour sleep in a small town or a twenty-minute nap at the city office, it is essential.

Spain values family and it is usual to bring children along wherever you go. In schools, there are lunch breaks during which the children can spend time at home with their parents or grandparents, before returning for the rest of the day.

The relationships with friends are also appreciated and it is natural for Spanish people to be physically affectionate. A hug and two kisses is a custom Spanish greeting.

Life in Spain is easy to enjoy, even more so with regular fiestas: celebrations with dancing, socialising and wine with tapas.