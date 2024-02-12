Farmers protests set to intensify across Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 11:57

Farmers protest near Madrid: Credit: La_COAG/X

As the wave of farmer and rancher mobilisations sweeps across Spain, the situation looks set to intensify as they have now been joined by transport workers.

On Monday, February 12, the leading agricultural associations in Spain, Asaja, UPA, and COAG, kicked off tractor rallies on the seventh day of protests, focusing on Madrid with a convoy setting off from Titulcia at 9:00 am, navigating the M-404 highway towards Torrejon de Velasco.

Tractor rallies and strikes: A week of action

The tractor rallies in Madrid and Alicante mark just the beginning of a week filled with planned strikes and protests. On Tuesday, actions will move to La Rioja and Zaragoza, coinciding with the International Agricultural Machinery Fair.

Catalonia will witness protests at key locations like Mercabarna, the Port of Tarragona, and along the N-2 near Figueres.

Protest expansion and transporters’ strike

By Wednesday, the focus will shift to the Mercamadrid facilities, initiating a series of protests across seven provinces including Toledo and Sevilla.

Meanwhile, the transport sector’s Platform 6F and the Platform for the Defence of the Transport Sector have initiated an indefinite national strike, aiming to halt activity on highways.

This action began near the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, drawing around 200 participants and causing disruptions in several cities over the weekend.

Demands for immediate action

The agricultural community is calling for prompt measures from the government to tackle the many challenges faced by rural areas.

These include the impacts of drought and the conflict in Ukraine, fluctuating prices and soaring production costs, and the need for simplification and flexibility within the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, alongside labour and social security concerns.

With a series of mobilisations spanning from Alicante to Algeciras, and a significant transporter strike underway, Spain’s agricultural and transport sectors are united in their call for change.

As the protests continue to unfold, Spanish citizens watch closely as they await the government’s response to these pressing rural issues.