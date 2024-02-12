By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 19:33

Feast, glam, and beats: Enjoy a fun weekend on the Costa Blanca. Vega Baja Artichoke Association.

Foodie Fest

Calling all foodies and fans of artichokes!

Don’t miss out on the exciting events celebrating the artichoke!

Join the Vega Baja Artichoke Association for the Artichoke Fest and the Gastronomic Fair of Artichoke and Broccoli on February 24 and 25 in San Fulgencio.

At the Artichoke Fest, indulge in mouthwatering artichoke burgers for free while enjoying live music by the Retropop group, playing hits from all decades.

DJs will keep the party going afterwards.

The Artichoke Fest will take place on February 24 at 9:30 PM at the San Fulgencio Multipurpose Compound.

The next day, join in the fun at the Artichoke and Broccoli Gastronomic Fair at the same venue.

Enjoy free tastings of tapas made with these delightful products from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and watch exciting showcookings from 1:00 PM.

GlamJam

Get ready to rock out to the sounds of 70s glam rock at El Capitan Sports Center in Orihuela!

On Saturday, February 17, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, GlamJam will be hitting the stage to play all your favourite glam rock hits.

To make sure you have the best seat in the house, be sure to reserve a table by sending a message to (+34) 603 235 688.

Location: El Capitan Sport Center, Calle Fragata, Punta Prima, Orihuela.

For more information or questions, you can email elcapitan.sportcenter@gmail.com

Costumes and Parades

La Zenia Boulevard is gearing up for its February Carnival, spanning over two exciting days of festivities!

On Friday, February 16, mark your calendars for the lively carnival costume parade organised by the Orihuela Costa Festival Committee.

As the parade winds its way through the shopping centre, visitors will be treated to dancing and entertainment.

Then, on Saturday the 17, get ready for the Costume Contest extravaganza!

From 11:00.AM until 8:00.PM participants will showcase their most impressive costumes, complete with choreographies, unique outfits, and carnival royalty.

Carnival goers can enjoy a spectacle of colour and music.

Jam sessions

Calling all musicians,

If you’re into live music and enjoy playing with other musicians in a laid-back setting, then you’ll love this event!

Every Wednesday, a group of musicians gathers at Robin’s Pub, known for its great international vibe and as a hotspot for music in Alicante.

Here’s how it works: Each week, there’s a different director who leads the session and keeps things organised. The other musicians simply join in and play along, no prior preparation is needed – it’s all about spontaneous jamming.

If you’re up for some good music and a fun time, join in the fun at Robin’s Pub, 66 Calle Virgen del Socorro, 03002 Alicante.