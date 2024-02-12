Frankenstein food or the way forward?

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 12 Feb 2024 • 10:29

3D printed meat Photo: Wikimedia CC / Robi313

It looks like a cow and tastes like a cow: the 3D-printed cutlet is here, brought to the world by Cocuus, a Spanish food tech company producing 3D-printed plant-based foods.

Cocuus already sells ‘bacon’ and ‘foie gras’ of vegetable origin in large supermarkets and is finalising the market launch of cutlets, salmon, tuna and even prawns.

Cocuus is a small Spanish startup which aims to revolutionise the food industry with 3D-printed foods that replicate the taste and texture of meat and fish. Their focus is on nutrition to create new possibilities for a sustainable and inclusive food system.

Vegan butcher

Meanwhile, a vegan butcher’s shop’ is to open in Malaga: ‘El Vegan’s’, a Catalan food shop is coming to the capital.

El Vegan’s was born in Barcelona “Welcome to the future of food” is how they introduce their shop. A world of vegan cuisine in a shop full of delicious cruelty-free options. A paradise for vegans of plant-based flavours that, they hope, will transform the way you eat.

They have been expanding, opening new stores and now they have decided to open their first shop in the south, in Malaga. Their products are made in-house and for this they choose natural and 100 per cent vegan ingredients: “We offer accessible and delicious vegan options so that everyone can enjoy a conscious diet”, they say.

It’s not the first shop styled a ‘Vegan butcher’ to open in Malaga province; in San Pedro Alcantara, Broccolino’s Bistro and Vegan Butcher opened post-Covid but closed just over a year later raising the question about how big the demand is in Spain: the country that loves its jamon.