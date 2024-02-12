Lions Club: the consequences of climate change

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 16:25
Climate change conference
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
The Adolfo Suárez Conference Centre in Marbella will host a meeting on the consequences of climate changeorganised by the German-speaking Lions Club of Marbella from February 16 to 18.
Resident Foreigners advisor, Remedios Bocanegra said that, “it is an immense satisfaction for the city to host an event that will bring together more than a 100 delegates of this organisation from Spain and other countries and which will address the topic of climate change”.
Director of the initiative, Gabriela Berner said that the conference is part of the programme being developed by the German-speaking Lions Club in Marbella on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. He explained that,”possible strategies for tackling climate change will be analysed, especially with the younger generations in mind, and for this we will have presentations from professionals from organisations such as the Infoca and the local association Arboretum”.
He also added that the Palacio de Congresos will be the venue, from February 15 to 19, for an exhibition of peace posters created by pupils from the German School.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.