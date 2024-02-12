Lions Club: the consequences of climate change

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 16:25

Climate change conference Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The Adolfo Suárez Conference Centre in Marbella will host a meeting on the consequences of climate changeorganised by the German-speaking Lions Club of Marbella from February 16 to 18.

Resident Foreigners advisor, Remedios Bocanegra said that, “it is an immense satisfaction for the city to host an event that will bring together more than a 100 delegates of this organisation from Spain and other countries and which will address the topic of climate change”.

Director of the initiative, Gabriela Berner said that the conference is part of the programme being developed by the German-speaking Lions Club in Marbella on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. He explained that,”possible strategies for tackling climate change will be analysed, especially with the younger generations in mind, and for this we will have presentations from professionals from organisations such as the Infoca and the local association Arboretum”.

He also added that the Palacio de Congresos will be the venue, from February 15 to 19, for an exhibition of peace posters created by pupils from the German School.