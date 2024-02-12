Mallorca Airport sees strong growth in January

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:16

Photo: Tourists at Palma de Mallorca Airport Credit: zixia/Shutterstock.com

In a promising start to the year, Palma de Mallorca Airport reported a significant uptick in passenger numbers for January.

With a total of 889,815 travellers, the airport saw a 3.6 per cent increase over January 2023. The data reflects the airport’s crucial role in facilitating travel and tourism within Mallorca and beyond.

The lion’s share of this growth came from the domestic market, where 566,119 passengers flew to or from national destinations, marking a 2.2 per cent rise from the previous year.

International travel also contributed to this positive trend, with 323,519 passengers on international flights, a 6.2 per cent increase.

Germany led the international market with 191,406 passengers, showing an 8 per cent jump, despite a noticeable decline in UK travellers, which fell by 12.2 per cent. Switzerland, however, saw an 11.3 per cent increase in visitor numbers.

Alongside passenger growth, the airport experienced a 3.5 per cent increase in flight operations, totalling 8,650 takeoffs and landings, underscoring its expanding role as a key transport hub for the island.