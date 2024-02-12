Mallorca environmentalists want ban on new pools

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 21:20

Private swimming pool Credit: alexandre zveiger/Shutterstock.com

As Mallorca faces a potential drought warning level, the environmental organization Gob is advocating for a ban on new swimming pools on the island.

The Balearic Group for Ornithology and Nature Conservation (Gob) chairwoman Margalida Ramis warns of a scenario as severe as the one in Catalonia, where a water emergency was declared at the beginning of February.

According to January statistics from the Balearic Water Management Office, water resource levels in the Balearics stood at 54 per cent, a one per cent increase from the previous month, but the situation remains precarious.

Ramis emphasises the importance of proactive measures over-reactive ’emergency measures’, pointing out the challenges of limiting water use in tourism-dependent areas during peak season.

She noted, ‘You won’t be able to ask hoteliers not to fill the hotel pools during high season,’ underlining the critical balance between tourism and sustainable water use.

Mallorca’s water management strategy includes reservoirs, desalination plants, and the development of the Sa Costera spring.

However, with over 20 per cent of water lost through leaks, there is a pressing need for improved water conservation efforts.

Ramis has called for better utilisation of the tourist tax revenue towards enhancing water management and conservation, highlighting the urgent need to address water wastage and ensure a sustainable future for Mallorca and its residents.