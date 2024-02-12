Mallorca’s Metro and trains welcome pets

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 20:34

Photo: Image of household pets Credit: Vasek Rak/Shutterstock.com

In an exciting development for pet owners in Mallorca, Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca (SFM) has announced new regulations allowing dogs, cats, ferrets, and small birds to accompany their owners on the metro and train.

This pet-friendly policy is set to take effect in March 2024 following a 20-day public consultation period that began with an announcement in the Official Gazette of the Balearic Islands (BOIB).

For the first time, SFM is opening its doors to small pets, provided they travel in the last carriage. Dogs must be either on a lead and muzzled or in carriers, while other small pets must be in suitable carriers.

A crucial requirement for dogs is to have an identification microchip. However, the policy draws the line at exotic animals and breeds considered potentially dangerous.

This initiative offers free travel for small pets, with an exception for larger dogs, which require a paid ticket unless they are assistance animals. Guide dogs, personal assistance dogs, and those in training can travel without restrictions.

SFM’s move aims to improve accessibility for pet owners while ensuring the comfort and safety of all passengers. Travellers are encouraged to avoid peak times and keep their pets close, within half a meter, to avoid causing fear or discomfort among fellow passengers.

This new regulation not only makes Mallorca more inclusive for pet owners but also showcases SFM’s commitment to accommodating the diverse needs of its community.

It’s a significant step forward in promoting pet-friendly public transportation, enhancing the travel experience for pet owners and their furry companions across the island.