Mallorca’s response to migrant children

By John Ensor • Updated: 12 Feb 2024 • 16:39

Mallorca Council headquarters. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

Mallorca is facing an unprecedented challenge as the arrival of unaccompanied children migrants continues to rise.

With early 2024 migrant numbers already eclipsing those of the entire first quarter of 2023, the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS) has stepped up in response, holding a special governing council meeting to address the issue head-on.

Guillermo Sanchez, the Councillor of Social Welfare of the Council of Mallorca and president of the IMAS, shared insights into the measures being taken.

Notably, the La Bonanova residence has been adapted to accommodate additional children without impacting its regular operations. This strategic move ensures that both the newcomers and the residence’s usual occupants can coexist without any disruption.

This situation is part of a broader trend that began in 2021, with migrant arrivals consistently increasing. Sanchez voiced the council’s proactive stance, ‘in recent months, we have worked and continue to work to deal with the growing arrival of unaccompanied children migrants and already we have doubled the number of places available.’ This statement underscores a significant expansion in capacity to accommodate the influx.

Beyond immediate accommodation solutions, IMAS is also devising a reinforcement program aimed at the children’s integration and, when possible, family reunification. This approach acknowledges the complexity of the children’s situations, many of whom have relatives within Spain or elsewhere in Europe.

As Mallorca grapples with this challenge, the community’s resilience and the council’s decisive actions provide a beacon of hope for these vulnerable members of society.