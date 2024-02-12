Mijas has hired archers to control the wild boar population

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:08

Archers to control wild boar Photo: Pexels CC / RDNE Stock project

The increasing invasion of wild boar has led the Town Hall of Mijas to hire a specialised group of archers from the Andalucian Hunting Federation.

Mijas Town Hall has contracted two companies specialised in wild boar hunting, one with bows and the other with traps, to try to reduce the population of these animals in the municipality.

Mijas Local Police Chief, Juan Manuel Rosas, explained that the problems arising from the abundance of wild boar in recent years have worsened in recent months as the animals have invaded inhabited areas in search of food.

Numerous calls have been received from citizens alerting the police of the presence of wild boar in areas such as the boulevard of La Cala, the Botanical Garden, Mijas Golf, the Club La Costa, Tropicana beach, the Butibamba park, the Plaza de la Constitución, the Muralla and the urbanisation La Noria. They have been seen continually crossing the roads of the municipality, even the A7, with the risk of causing fatal accidents.

The invasion of these wild animals has increased due to the effects of the drought. For this reason, the Mijas Town Hall has deemed it necessary to apply new control methods such as the combined use of archers and traps and has urgently contracted specialised companies.