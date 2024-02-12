Nasty accident for biker Richard Branson

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 12:59

Sir Richard after his cycling accident. Credit: richardbranson/Instagram.com

Virgin Group’s founder, Sir Richard Branson, recently faced a dangerous moment, yet he emerged without any serious injury, posting a philosophical message on social media.

On Sunday evening, February 12, 73-year-old Branson revealed his latest misadventure on Instagram which occurred during a cycle ride in Virgin Gorda, one of the British Virgin Islands, in the West Indies.

He detailed the incident, saying, ‘Took quite a big tumble while cycling in Virgin Gorda a little while ago! I hit a pothole and crashed hard, resulting in another hematoma on my hip and a nasty cut elbow, but amazingly nothing broken.’

Resilient Branson

Despite his injuries, Branson’s spirit remained optimistic. He recounted the event with a sense of relief, acknowledging his fortune in escaping more serious harm. ‘We were cycling with Alex Wilson, who fell after me, but thankfully he was ok as well.

‘I’m counting myself very lucky, and thankful for keeping myself active and healthy. After all, the brave may not live forever but the cautious do not live at all!’

Some responded and echoed Branson’s concluding sentiment: ‘Absolutely right that we must take some calculated risks to enjoy life!’ While someone else posted: ‘True. We can’t stop because of fear. Just calculate risk a bit. Rather live than to die of boredom.’

One woman responded: ‘OMGoodness! Richard! You do realise, you get only one body per life time, don’t you? Cat of nine lives you might well think you are, however – one must be a tad careful in one’s advancing years…’

Another posted: ‘Does falling in paradise make it hurt a little less?’

A history of close calls

This incident adds to Branson’s collection of harrowing experiences. In 2018, he believed he had broken his back during a charity bike race.

A similar scare in 2016 had him fearing for his life after a high-speed crash. He recollected, ‘I was heading down a hill towards Leverick Bay when it suddenly got really dark and I managed to hit a “sleeping policeman” hump in the road head on. The next thing I knew, I was being hurled over the handlebars and my life was literally flashing before my eyes.’

Branson’s autobiography is peppered with tales of survival, beginning with a 1972 fishing boat disaster. He has faced 76 life-threatening situations, including a dramatic crash in a microlight aircraft in 1976 due to inexperience.