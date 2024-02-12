Nature’s respite: Axarquía’s reviving rain

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:30
The life-renewing touch of rain
Image: Shutterstock/ Jacek Jacobi
AT last, the wait for rain is over in Axarquia, the area in Malaga hit hardest by drought. While the rainfall from Storm Karlotta may not solve the problem, it brings some relief to the parched fields. Evidence of the rainfall can be seen in some rivers, such as the Turvilla River in Algarrobo, where water flows again, bringing relief to farmers and residents.
For over a year, the river hadn’t reached the sea (in Algarrobo Costa), and in a couple of days, without continued rainfall, this section may dry up again. With many aware of this, people gathered at the mouth to capture the scene, and social media was flooded with images and videos of water flowing in this area. The welcome sight is a result of recent rains in the Sierra Tejeda and Almijara, where the river originates. Approximately 40 litres per square metre was collected in nearby areas.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.