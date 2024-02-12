Nature’s respite: Axarquía’s reviving rain

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:30

The life-renewing touch of rain Image: Shutterstock/ Jacek Jacobi

AT last, the wait for rain is over in Axarquia, the area in Malaga hit hardest by drought. While the rainfall from Storm Karlotta may not solve the problem, it brings some relief to the parched fields. Evidence of the rainfall can be seen in some rivers, such as the Turvilla River in Algarrobo, where water flows again, bringing relief to farmers and residents.

Hope Blooms: Karlotta’s Storm Replenishes Axarquía Briefly

For over a year, the river hadn’t reached the sea (in Algarrobo Costa), and in a couple of days, without continued rainfall, this section may dry up again. With many aware of this, people gathered at the mouth to capture the scene, and social media was flooded with images and videos of water flowing in this area. The welcome sight is a result of recent rains in the Sierra Tejeda and Almijara, where the river originates. Approximately 40 litres per square metre was collected in nearby areas.

