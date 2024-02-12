By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 8:39

Aspe has invested around €40,000 in improving walking trails. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

Aspe Trails

Aspe has invested around €40,000 in improving walking trails. The Councillor for the Environment, Vicente Cerdán, explained that “The priority is the maintenance, conservation, repair and enhancement of paths and equipment for public use. ‘We want to maintain natural spaces as axes for a healthy life.'”

Charity Run

A little wind and overcast skies were the scene for the charity race that has become a benchmark in the Elche sports calendar. Nearly a thousand athletes completed the 10K Rotary on February 11 from the Manolo Jaén stadium to raise funds for homeless people.

Exclusive Wines

Alicante’s wines, from muscatel to rosé wines and liqueurs, have won several prizes. The province also offers wines of an exclusive origin, and to bring them closer to you, the Wine Route, which extends from Pinoso to the Marina Alta and El Comtat, has opened up its wineries.

Lemon Madness

Prices of agricultural products increase from the fields of Vega Baja to the supermarket. Farmers earn €0.17 per lemon which takes €0.30 to produce which is then sold in shops for €1.70. The situation has led the province to lose more than 61,000 hectares of crops in 20 years.

Motorhome Madness

La Marina residents are not happy with the invasion of motorhomes that spend several nights in the area. Residents are urging the Council for solutions and more police presence and attribute part of the litter problem to this tourism, which they call “cheap” and endure all year round.

Solar Strife

Elche’s increase in solar plant construction has caused concern among some residents who are strongly against the trend. They are particularly worried about the planned construction of 25 solar plants in the area which would cover about 260 hectares of land, roughly equivalent to 520 football fields.

Bargain gourmet grub

Every Thursday, budding chefs-in-training from the Intermediate Degree in the Restaurant Services programme at Les Dunes school put their skills to the test with a Gastroclass service.

It’s like a mini-restaurant takeover!

They whip up a delectable menu and invite guests to join in for a culinary adventure. The menu is free, all the school ask is that you leave a nice tip!

Hungry for a taste? Secure your spot by booking in advance on the website: ieslesdunes.com/reserva

If you change your mind or get caught up in other plans you can tweak or cancel your reservation on the site, just remember, the clock’s ticking until midday on Wednesday, when the eager students dive into prepping for the big day.

A historic moment

In a historic moment, Pinoso will have significant representation in the national women’s under-16 futsal.

For the first time, Pinoso will have four representatives: referee Jonathan Sanchez, two players Noelia Boj and África Santiago with the Valencian team, and coach Cristina Perez (Sports Councillor of Pinoso) with the Murcian team.

Moreover, there’s a possibility that the match between the Valencian National Team and the Murcian National Team could be officiated by the Pinoso referee, which would mean all Pinoso representatives coincide in the same match.

The match schedule for Group C includes teams from Valencia, Murcia, and Galicia.