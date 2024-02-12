Ninot exhibition

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 13:26

Ninot figures in Spain Credit: Marcela Escandell, Flickr

Each year the city of Valencia holds the one-of-the-kind Spanish festivity, Las Fallas: a five-day festival of fireworks and dancing.

What is special about Las Fallas is the exposition of extravagant statues in the streets and corners of the city, which are to be burnt on March 15 in celebration of spring.

The ninot is a satirical papier mache effigy and each one tells a unique story. Made by both children and adults, the figures are to be exhibited until March 15 in the Valencia Science Museum of the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciencies.

There are about 800 ninots displayed each year and the exhibition allows visitors to catch a glimpse of each one, entering the world of colour and expression. During the exhibition, the visitors get the chance to become part of the Spanish tradition as the public considers a ninot to vote for.

The one chosen by the majority will be pardoned from the fire and kept in the Fallas Museum, which is also open for visits and displays the previously saved figures, dating back to 1934.

The winner of the exhibition will be announced on March 15.