One of the most charming food markets in Spain is in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 13:19
Atarazanas Market
Photo: Flickr CC / Vox España
Food markets are not only gastronomic hotspots, they are also the target of tourists’ photographs. But which are the best food markets in Spain, the ones with the most charm? One of them is in Malaga.
This is the opinion of the website Descubrir, which reviews the most charming food markets in Spain, those that, “are essential supply points for fresh produce of all kinds and also ideal meeting places for direct contact between traders and consumers”
“Some are also monuments, small treasures of modern civil architecture that hold a thousand stories among stalls filled with a wide variety of goods and gourmet products ready to be tasted,” reports the travel portal, which lists the Atarazanas Market as one of the eight best in Spain.
“Atarazanas is the name of one of the main municipal markets in Malaga, which refers to the old Nasrid shipyards that occupied this area until the 14th century”, says Descubrir. In addition, they report that it is a,”building declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, it maintains its original design from 1879.
“To stroll around the different stalls, taste some tapas or buy excellent products, including those from the sea and exotic fruits grown in the Axarquia region of Malaga, is a real pleasure”, concludes the report.
The full list of Spain’s most charming food markets:
Colón Market (Valencia)
San Miguel Market (Madrid)
Boquería Market (Barcelona)
Atarazanas Market (Malaga)
La Ribera Market (Bilbao)
La Recova (Tenerife)
Central Market (Valencia)
La Esperanza Market (Santander)
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
