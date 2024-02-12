By Anna Ellis •
Orihuela’s Councillor for Cleaning, Rocio Ortuño, announced the calendar of locations for the mobile eco-park.
The eco-park is growing and has expanded to include new areas such as San Bartolome,
La Aparecida, La Murada, Hurchillo, and Entrenaranjos, in addition to the districts where the service was already provided.
The recycling service will travel through all Orihuela districts every Saturday on a rotating basis.
For Orihuela Costa, the mobile eco-park will be installed every Saturday on Calle Salvador Dalí near the Playa Flamenca market, every Thursday on Calle Mar near the Aguamarina-Campoamor market, and every other Wednesday at C. C. La Fountain.
In the centre of Orihuela, it will be located every Tuesday next to the weekly Marques de Molins market.
Residents in need can use the eco-park at any of its locations, for example, a resident of Entrenaranjos can take their waste to the eco-park when it is located elsewhere.
The schedule is as follows: on February 24 at Marques de Molins, on March 2 at Desamparados, on March 9 at Entrenaranjos, on March 16 at La Aparecida, on March 23 at La Murada, on March 30 at Hurchillo, on April 6 at San Bartolome, on April 13 at Marques de Molins, on April 20 at Desamparados and, on April 27 at Entrenaranjos.
