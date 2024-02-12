Palma unveils state-of-the-art athletics track

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 22:03

New athletics track presentation Credit: noticies.palma.es

A new athletics facility has been announced for Mallorca that will be fully integrated into the environment.

Palma’s mayor, Jaime Martinez Llabres, presented a ground-breaking project on Monday, February 12, that is poised to redefine the city’s sports landscape, the Son Moix athletics track.

This ambitious initiative is not just another addition to Palma’s infrastructure but a significant leap towards establishing the city as a sought-after location for national and international sporting events.

The new facility, designed by the acclaimed VividSports studio, will integrate seamlessly with its surroundings, prioritising ecological and environmental considerations without compromising on the quality of athletic excellence.

The track, boasting a 400-meter length circuit, approved for both national and international competitions, will include a covered grandstand capable of hosting 1,500 spectators, with additional seating for 500 around the track.

Moreover, the inclusion of a perimeter heating zone, a covered technical and competition area, and a cross/running circuit, alongside a versatile building, enhances the track’s appeal and functionality.

There will also be a two-storey building, the first floor of which will be underground and will feature accommodation for athletes, a gym, warehouses, changing rooms, medical facilities, an anti-doping control room and a covered track for warm-up or technical preparation.

On the upper floor, there will be the corporate hotel, administration and reception and also a catering area.

Martinez highlighted the strategic vision behind the project, stating, ‘With the construction of this sports facility, the city will have one of the best and most modern infrastructures for the practice of athletics, and its associated modalities, existing in Spain and beyond.’

The construction underscores the city’s commitment to fostering a sporting culture that meets future demands while being environmentally conscious.

The project, with a budget nearing €9.6 million, is a testament to Palma’s dedication to capital policies with a long-term perspective, aiming to sculpt a city model for the coming years and decades.

By emphasising accessibility for people with reduced mobility and employing materials that blend with the natural landscape, the Son Moix athletics track is set to become a beacon of innovation and sustainability in sports infrastructure.