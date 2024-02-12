Perrock Festival: rock for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 12:39
Rockin' for dogs
Photo: Shutterstock / Anton Vierietin
On Sunday February 18, Fuengirola will celebrate a new edition of the Perrock Festival to benefit the animal shelters in the area. The event will take place at the fairgrounds from 10am to 9pm, and will feature performances by six rock bands.
Admission will be free and, in addition to the concerts, there will also be raffles, stands of the 14 animal shelters participating this year and a drinks bar, among other activities.
The vice-president of the Perrock Association, Salomé Valle, said that, “we are once again very excited to celebrate our festival to help the animals of the shelters in the area and we ask you to bring a sack of animal feed or cleaning products. It will be a very special event with live music and we will have a great time”.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
