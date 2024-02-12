By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:30
Pinoso's harmonious showcase: 'Musical Spring - Valencian Music Revival' exhibition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.
Pinoso is proud to introduce its new exhibition, “Musical Spring – Valencian Music Revival.”
The exhibition has been organised by the University of Alicante and is on display at the senior school of Pinoso.
The exhibition aims to celebrate Valencian music, featuring the Pinoso radio programme dedicated to promoting music in the Valencian language and showcasing Valencian groups and artists.
Its goal is to provide insight into the current music scene and educate young people about its history and significance.
In addition to highlighting various musical groups and songs, the exhibition explores the connections between music and graphic art, literature, festivals, family life, newspaper publications, and education.
It features thematic panels, book displays, magazines, merchandise, and screens showing concerts, video clips, and TV or internet programmes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.