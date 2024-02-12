By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:30

Pinoso's harmonious showcase: 'Musical Spring - Valencian Music Revival' exhibition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Pinoso is proud to introduce its new exhibition, “Musical Spring – Valencian Music Revival.”

The exhibition has been organised by the University of Alicante and is on display at the senior school of Pinoso.

The exhibition aims to celebrate Valencian music, featuring the Pinoso radio programme dedicated to promoting music in the Valencian language and showcasing Valencian groups and artists.

Its goal is to provide insight into the current music scene and educate young people about its history and significance.

In addition to highlighting various musical groups and songs, the exhibition explores the connections between music and graphic art, literature, festivals, family life, newspaper publications, and education.

It features thematic panels, book displays, magazines, merchandise, and screens showing concerts, video clips, and TV or internet programmes.