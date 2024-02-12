Rincon de la Victoria honors rugby legacy

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 11:34

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA celebrated the 10th Memorial Manuel Becerra on February 10, hosting a thrilling triangular rugby tournament featuring three veteran teams. The Rugby Klub 03 Berlin, Club Deportivo Arquitectura (Madrid), and Club de Rugby Málaga competed on the rugby field, showcasing the sport’s growth in the area. Mayor Francisco Salado emphasised the town’s commitment to rugby, with its exceptional facilities hosting international events yearly.

Antonio José Martín, the Sports Councillor, had urged rugby enthusiasts from Málaga to attend the event, deeming it essential for both local fans and those who admired Manuel Becerra. Becerra, a passionate rugby enthusiast and journalist, was commemorated through this annual tournament.

Javier Mesa, representing Club Rugby Málaga’s veterans, expressed gratitude for the support, highlighting the increasing international interest in playing at Rincón de la Victoria’s field. The tournament kicked off at 2:00 PM with three 20-minute matches, finishing with an award ceremony at Club Rugby Málaga’s headquarters. The tournament’s honorary kick-off was performed by Manuel Becerra’s family, adding a poignant touch to the event.

