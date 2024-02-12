Rincón de la Victoria Tourist Influx Zone Status

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Feb 2024
: Indefinite Tourist Zone Sparks Growth
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA celebrates a significant milestone as it secures an indefinite declaration as a Tourist Influx Zone (ZGAT) for commercial activities. The Andalucian Regional Government’s General Directorate of Commerce has not only renewed this recognition but also expanded its scope.
This designation means that local businesses can now enjoy flexible operating hours during crucial periods, including the period from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday and the entire summer season.
According to councillor Lola Ramos, this extended recognition brings several key benefits. Previously granted for four years, the indefinite status ensures long-term advantages, fostering economic growth and job creation. Mayor Francisco Salado emphasises the positive impact on tourism and local businesses, making Rincón de la Victoria an even more attractive destination for shoppers.
The decision takes into account the area’s cultural, historical, and sports significance, as well as its proximity to the capital and its appeal to national and international visitors. With local establishments now having the freedom to set their own opening hours, this development is expected to boost the economy, enhance consumer experiences, and contribute to increased employment opportunities in the region.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
