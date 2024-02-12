By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 19:32
Rural unrest in Alicante: Farmers take to the streets to protest. Image: NestorMN / Shutterstock.com.
In rural areas, tension is high, as seen in recent protests across Spain, including Alicante province.
The agricultural sector is at the forefront of these protests, with farmers voicing concerns to European, national, and regional authorities.
Chief among their grievances is the persistently low prices they receive for their products.
These prices often don’t cover the cost of production, while they increase dramatically by the time products reach supermarket shelves.
This disparity highlights the serious challenges facing the industry, which has seen over 61,000 hectares of farmland lost in the province over the past twenty years.
Farmers in Alicante have been staging grassroots protests, mainly organised through social media rather than large professional associations.
However, major protests are planned by AVA-Asaja, Asaja Alicante, COAG, and La Unió on February 16 intending to block motorways near Orihuela and Villena.
These actions demonstrate the sector’s dissatisfaction and its determination to push for reforms to make agricultural activities more profitable.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
