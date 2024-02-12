Sabores Almeria visits Berlin

By John Smith • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 19:55

Promoting Almeria agriculture in Berlin Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

Five Gourmet food companies along with representatives of the Almeria Provincial Council have been attending the Fruit Logistica Exhibition in Berlin.

Promoting Almeria in Germany

The intention is to strengthen business ties with German importers and to highlight the quality and volume of top class produce that is grown across Almeria.

This was reinforced by the fact that the Provincial Government sponsored the buses that transported visitors from their hotels to the exhibition centre.

Understandably, an element of political comment had to appear in the remarks made by the deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, Commerce and Consumption, Carlos Sánchez, who reiterated the commitment and firm support of the Provincial Council to the Almeria countryside in the face of the blockade situation that is being experienced in the border with France.

“We will always be at the side of our farmers in the face of any attack they suffer. “We ask the central government to give a forceful response to put an end to this unfair situation that is so damaging to provincial and Spanish agriculture” he said.

Record sales

From January to November 2023, the province has broken records for fruit and vegetable exports with more than €3.3 billion in sales, 1.5 per cent more than in the same period of 2022.

Almería exports account for 56 per cent of the total in Andalucia and 22.1 per cent of the Spanish total.