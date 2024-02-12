By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 9:39

Savour the flavour: Alicante introduces gastronomy route. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante is introducing a new gastronomy route along with “Friday Menus of Lent”.

The route will feature more than 31 traditional recipes showcasing the city’s customs and typical products.

This culinary event begins on February 16 and runs until March 28, inviting residents and visitors to explore Alicante’s diverse culinary offerings.

The participating restaurants, including RockNRolla Bar, Gastrobar Jorge, Bar Nou Pinet, Café Carvi, El Caldero by David San Nicolás, Teselas, Minás, Capri and Diurno, Cervecerías Portabella and Carví, El Barecito – Carolinas Market, Merca Centro Babel – Babel Market, La Barra del Ibarra, and Casa Ibarra, will offer a tapa and a beer or wine for €4.50.

This initiative aims to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Alicante while promoting local establishments.

Customers will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite tapa on the event website, jornadascuaresmaalicante.com

Those who participate in the voting process will be entered into a draw, with five winners receiving prizes such as a €100 Gift Card to spend at the Municipal Markets of Alicante, a visit for two to the Bocopa Winery with a gift bottle of wine, a batch of Carmencita products, a batch of Economato Ibérico products, and a batch of Chocolates Clavileño products.

Participants can vote on three different occasions, with one vote allowed for each visit and for three different tapas.