By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 13:19
Winner of the Street Art Award
Credit: Fene Council
From the relics of El Greco to the groundbreaking surrealism of Salvador Dali, Spain is internationally renowned for its art and this year has won almost all of the top 10 places in the Street Art Cities award.
The Galician artist, Hugo Loma (Sfhir), secured first place in the competition with the award for the best mural painting in the world.
Located at sixty-four Calle Fraga in Fene, A Coruña, Sfhir had completed his work in the summer of 2023, painting a young woman playing the cello.
He said about his work: ¨It is the result of the dialogue with the landscape, the area, its people and what I want to capture.
The Fene Councillor for Economic Promotion and Tourism, Angelas Coira, congratulated the artist for having achieved an award that, “places Fene on the world map of urban art. The painting is admired by both residents and tourists.
Another spokesperson for Fene Council complimented the work and said ”At night the mural seems to come to life.”
