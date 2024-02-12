Super Bowl: Viva Las Vegas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 9:54

Photo of the Kansas City Chiefs: Flickr CC / All-Pro Reels

That’s it all over for another year: Super Bowl closed the NFL season in spectacular style in Las Vegas.

In Europe, there are several large football leagues with games running between August to May, and then you have the Champions League, or Europa League, and any other cup or international tournament theteams might qualify for. So basically you can be watching football almost every week around the year.

American football (or NFL), has only one league with 32 teams who play from September to January, followed by Super Bowl in February and that’s it. A short season heightens the drama, which is beneficial given that sports are ultimately entertainment and it makes each game far more important in deciding a champion.

And no game is more important than the final game of the season – Super Bowl which in the 2023/2024 season saw the Kansas City Chiefs face-off against the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling match that saw the Chiefs win in extra time.

So, what have we learned from this season?

The first thing is never to write anyone off. The 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, was picked last in the 2022 draft; 262 players were picked before him! Imagine being at school with hundreds of other pupils and when it comes to being picked for a team game, you’re left standing on the sports field on your own at the end of the selection process. That was Brock Purdy and he was labelled ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ as a result.

Injuries forced out San Francisco’s two starting quarterbacks but then, with Purdy on the field the 49ers started winning, he led the team to an NFC West title and victories in the Wild Card and Divisional games, becoming only the third quarterback since 1970 to win two playoff games in his rookie season.

23/24 was Purdy’s first full season as a starter and he helped advance his team all the way to the final match in Las Vegas, becoming the first ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ quarterback to ever start in a Super Bowl.

Time travel is possible

The other thing we learned from Super Bowl is: time travel is possible. At least it is if you’re a pop mega-star. One of the Chief’s top players, Travis Kelce, is dating Taylor Swift. She has followed all the Chief’s games this season. The only problem is, she was on stage in Tokyo on the night before Super Bowl and had to race to get to the game on time.

She made it. By crossing the international dateline and 9 time zones she actually arrived back in the USA a few hours before she left Japan. She was there for the kick-off and it was worth the trip when she was on the field to give her boyfriend a big hug at the end of the match.

Because, in the end the 49ers were denied victory by the Chiefs and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The team becomes the first to win back-to-back Super Bowl trophies in 20 years and they are now focused on becoming the first team to ever win the NFL’s biggest prize three times in a row.

See you in September for the new season.