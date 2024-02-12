The Gran Parque de La Loma opens

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 16:54
Gran Parque
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola Town Hall will open the doors of the Gran Parque de La Loma on Friday February 16 at 5pm. With nearly 30,000 square metres – the equivalent of three football pitches – it will become the largest green and recreational area in the town.
The works for its construction were recently completed and, from Friday, the people of Fuengirola and visitors will be able to enjoy its facilities in which sport will play a special role.
The new facilities include a 7-a-side football pitch, three paddle tennis courts, handball and volleyball courts, climbing wall, pump track, running and cycling lanes, as well as picnic areas, rest areas and areas for pets.
In addition, some 16,000 square metres)is dedicated to green areas which has meant the planting of 300 trees and some 11,000 shrubs.
The investment in this new facility amounts to nearly €3 million, 80 percent of which has been contributed by the European Union with the Town Hall providing the remaining 20 per cent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.