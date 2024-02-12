The Gran Parque de La Loma opens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 16:54

Gran Parque Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall will open the doors of the Gran Parque de La Loma on Friday February 16 at 5pm. With nearly 30,000 square metres – the equivalent of three football pitches – it will become the largest green and recreational area in the town.

The works for its construction were recently completed and, from Friday, the people of Fuengirola and visitors will be able to enjoy its facilities in which sport will play a special role.

The new facilities include a 7-a-side football pitch, three paddle tennis courts, handball and volleyball courts, climbing wall, pump track, running and cycling lanes, as well as picnic areas, rest areas and areas for pets.

In addition, some 16,000 square metres)is dedicated to green areas which has meant the planting of 300 trees and some 11,000 shrubs.

The investment in this new facility amounts to nearly €3 million, 80 percent of which has been contributed by the European Union with the Town Hall providing the remaining 20 per cent.