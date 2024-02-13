AEDAS Homes preserves nature in Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 17:58

AEDAS Homes residence in Denia. Credit: AEDAS Homes, Facebook

AEDAS Homes is an innovative real estate developer founded in 2016, with a specialization in modern, sustainable, residential properties in Spain.

The establishment engages in the international development of ecology and accommodation, creating spaces in which humans and nature can thrive.

Last year, AEDAS Homes delivered 562 new, environmentally friendly homes in Denia, following their ESG Plan. This plan encourages positive environmental changes by planting a tree for each new home built. Because of AEDAS´s efforts, there have now been 7,805 trees spread across Spain, with more than 1,600 being located in the Valencian Community.

“With this small annual action of planting a tree for each home delivered, AEDAS Homes does its part to preserve the environment and contribute to the decarbonization of the planet,” explains the AEDAS Homes Sustainability Director, Diego Demaria.

There is currently a vast amount of stunning properties in towns like Javea, Denia and Alicante, with highly modernised designs which are ecologically sustainable and efficient in preserving the planet. The energy consumption required for building homes is calculated with every project in AEDAS Homes and is restored with the compensation of ensuring the durability of the homes and the plantation of trees around the Valencian region.

Many of the establishments include nature as part of the buildings, creating homes surrounded by gardens and trees, providing a natural and balanced living space, and fostering the future of man in nature in collaboration.