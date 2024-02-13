Albir Businesswoman is Number One

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 18:45
Val relaxing among the flowers
Credit: Val Daly Facebook
Local Albir personality and businesswoman Val Daly has achieved number one Avon representative in Spain for 2023. Val is famous locally for starring on the programme ‘Bargain Brits in the Sun’. Having started work with Avon a few months after moving to the Costa Blanca, she realised her potential with the company. Over the years, she has built up her business and become everyone’s best friend and favourite neighbour. For the last 12 years she’s always been in the top five Avon representatives in Spain, but this year she has taken top spot. “I work very hard” says Val.” I work on average 12 hours a day. You get nowhere in this world without determination and hard work! I’d like to thank all of my wonderful customers. They are the best and without them this wouldn’t be possible.” Congratulations Val!
