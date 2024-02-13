Blood donors stepped up in 2023

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 12:58
An encouragement for as many people as possible to give blood
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
There is always a need for blood donors and the Almeria Blood Transfusion Area Centre has announced that it received a total of 24,375 donations in 2023.
Of this number, 21,582 units correspond to whole blood donations and the rest to apheresis – selective donations of plasma and platelets from 2,793 people.
Throughout 2023, 2,837 new donors were enrolled and blood was given by 15,924 donors in the province of Almeria, 459 more than in 2022.
This was confirmed by the director of the Transfusion Centre, Aref Laarej, on February 12 as he donated his blood in the Patio de Luces of the Almeria Provincial Council, accompanied by the vice president Ángel Escobar and the Health delegate, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte.
Laarej advised that of the donors recruited, 33 per cent were type A , 36.5 per cent type O +; 7 per cent type A- and 9 per cent type O-.
The majority of donors were aged between 41-50 years old with most age groups fairly equally balanced although those donors aged 60+ were in the minority with just 6 per cent of the total.
These figures mean that in 2023 the Province collected sufficient blood to cover its annual needs.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.