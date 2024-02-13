Blood donors stepped up in 2023

By John Smith • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 12:58

An encouragement for as many people as possible to give blood Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

There is always a need for blood donors and the Almeria Blood Transfusion Area Centre has announced that it received a total of 24,375 donations in 2023.

Will you help save lives?

Of this number, 21,582 units correspond to whole blood donations and the rest to apheresis – selective donations of plasma and platelets from 2,793 people.

Throughout 2023, 2,837 new donors were enrolled and blood was given by 15,924 donors in the province of Almeria, 459 more than in 2022.

This was confirmed by the director of the Transfusion Centre, Aref Laarej, on February 12 as he donated his blood in the Patio de Luces of the Almeria Provincial Council, accompanied by the vice president Ángel Escobar and the Health delegate, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte.

Laarej advised that of the donors recruited, 33 per cent were type A , 36.5 per cent type O +; 7 per cent type A- and 9 per cent type O-.

All age groups welcome

The majority of donors were aged between 41-50 years old with most age groups fairly equally balanced although those donors aged 60+ were in the minority with just 6 per cent of the total.

These figures mean that in 2023 the Province collected sufficient blood to cover its annual needs.