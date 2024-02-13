Busy hotels on Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 9:49

Hotel occupancy increases Photo: Aehcos

According to the data compiled by the Association of Hotel Businesses of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), January 2024 closed with a hotel occupancy rate of 58 per cent. This represents a slight increase compared to the same month in 2023.

José Luque, president of the hotel employers’ association, noted the large presence of foreign visitors in January: “As has been happening at this time of year, only 25 per cent of occupancy corresponded to domestic visitors while international visitors occupy 75 per cent, therefore, one of the great challenges this year 2024, is to regain the domestic market.

Aehcos also expects 69 per cent occupancy in February in the week of Valentine’s Day and is also looking ahead to March, with Easter Week when Aehcos expects a a hotel occupancy rate of well over 70 per cent.

Everything will depend, they say, on last minute bookings and the weather factor, in addition to Easter, which,”could make this figure increase significantly,” said Aehcos in a statement. There are also some reports of a move away from AirBnB type establishments following negative publicity on the impact of holiday rentals on the local community.