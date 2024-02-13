Busy hotels on Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 9:49
Hotel occupancy increases
Photo: Aehcos
According to the data compiled by the Association of Hotel Businesses of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), January 2024 closed with a hotel occupancy rate of 58 per cent. This represents a slight increase compared to the same month in 2023.
José Luque, president of the hotel employers’ association, noted the large presence of foreign visitors in January: “As has been happening at this time of year, only 25 per cent of occupancy corresponded to domestic visitors while international visitors occupy 75 per cent, therefore, one of the great challenges this year 2024, is to regain the domestic market.
Aehcos also expects 69 per cent occupancy in February in the week of Valentine’s Day and is also looking ahead to March, with Easter Week when Aehcos expects a a hotel occupancy rate of well over 70 per cent.
Everything will depend, they say, on last minute bookings and the weather factor, in addition to Easter, which,”could make this figure increase significantly,” said Aehcos in a statement. There are also some reports of a move away from AirBnB type establishments following negative publicity on the impact of holiday rentals on the local community.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.