By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 9:00

Catral's new Valentine's Day destination blooms with love. Image Moises Cruz Ballesta / Facebook.

Catral could soon become a beloved destination for Valentine’s Day visits, thanks to the creativity of one of its residents, Moises Cruz Ballesta.

The artist has adorned a wall on Calle La Cruz with large white hearts.

This spot has quickly become a popular “photo spot” and may even start a new tradition, as Catral is a municipality where residents take great pride in beautifying their streets.

The idea for this eye-catching mural was inspired by the nearby Tree of Love, just a few metres away from Calle La Cruz.

The tree is decorated with an array of hearts in different shapes and sizes, each carrying messages of love and affection.