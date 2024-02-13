Trending:

By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 9:00

Catral's new Valentine's Day destination blooms with love. Image Moises Cruz Ballesta / Facebook.

Catral could soon become a beloved destination for Valentine’s Day visits, thanks to the creativity of one of its residents, Moises Cruz Ballesta.

The artist has adorned a wall on Calle La Cruz with large white hearts.

This spot has quickly become a popular “photo spot” and may even start a new tradition, as Catral is a municipality where residents take great pride in beautifying their streets.

The idea for this eye-catching mural was inspired by the nearby Tree of Love, just a few metres away from Calle La Cruz.

The tree is decorated with an array of hearts in different shapes and sizes, each carrying messages of love and affection.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

