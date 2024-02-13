Connecting wells to the supply network

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 10:15

Connecting boreholes to the network Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Council is carrying out studies of groundwater wells to assess the possibility of connecting them to the supply network, provided they meet the necessary quality conditions for human consumption. This is a measure that forms part of the Municipal Drought Action Plan and is already taking shape in the town’sRecinto Ferial.

“We have been working for a long time to alleviate the consequences of the drought. In addition to all the saving measures decreed by the Junta de Andalucía and other instructions of our own, we have carried out a series of studies to add boreholes to the network and thus have another resource in addition to the one that comes from the La Concepción reservoir”, explained the Mayor Ana Mula.

To reach this point, the company that manages the domestic water supply in the town has carried out a technical study of the flow, which has shown that this catchment could provide around 1,000 cubic metres of this element per day, or in other words, 5 per cent of the total daily water consumption.

Furthermore, the analyses carried out by the technicians of the company managing this resource in Fuengirola have determined that these flows have levels of quality that could be suitable for human consumption.

“We will be connecting boreholes in more parts of the town so as not to depend exclusively on the La Concepción reservoir,” concluded the Mayor.