Costa Animal Society’s remarkable success in curbing feline overpopulation

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 7:00
Fighting Stray Overpopulation
Image: Shutterstock/ Jose Miguel Sanchez
IN a paw-sitively impactful initiative, the Costa Animal Society has achieved a remarkable feat in the battle against feline overpopulation. The society proudly announces the successful neutering of 180 female cats and 75 male cats in 2023 across Nerja, Maro, and Frigiliana. A round of applause is in order for the society’s dedication to curbing the stray cat population, with a grand total of 255 cats no longer able to contribute to the cycle of reproduction.
This significant effort translates to an estimated prevention of around 2160 unwanted kittens! Yes, you read it right – over 2160 kittens were spared from the challenges of street life. As we step into 2024, the Costa Animal Society urges continued support and generosity. Donations are the key to sustaining this impactful work, ensuring that the costs of neutering are covered. Together, let’s strive for zero population growth in street cats and make a lasting difference in the lives of our feline friends.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
