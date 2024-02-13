Darkness into Light Costa Del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 10:40
Photo: Facebook / Darkness into Light
The Darkness Into Light walks raise money to provide counseling and mental health support services. They have partnered with AFESOL to provide local support to families of, and those with, mental health issues. All funds raised will support local charities.
They are currently seeking new committee members to join existing volunteers that work to bring Darkness into Light to the Coast every year and would love to hear from anyone who has a couple of hours a month to dedicate to this wonderful community fundraising event.
The Darkness into Light Charity 5 klm. walks in 2024 will be on Saturday May 11 and are being held in Estepona, La Cala de Mijas and Benalmadina. Registration will open at the end of February.
The organisation wants to grow the 2024 event to make it bigger and better than ever and to do that they need some assistance, whatever your reason to join them, they would love to have you.
If you are passionate about mental Health; if you are a tech savvy person who wants to shake up their social media; if you have walked with them before and want to be part of a beautiful morning in a more hands on way then send a message on Facebook
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
