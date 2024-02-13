Empowering female scientists in Mallorca’s classrooms

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 9:44

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science Credit: caib.es

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science was recently celebrated in schools and education facilities throughout the Balearic Islands.

In a significant stride towards gender equality in science, the Balearic Islands Health Research Institute (IdISBa), alongside the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and University, recently commemorated the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with their ‘Scientists in the Classroom’ initiative.

Celebrated on February 11, this event marked a vibrant showcase of female scientific prowess across the Balearic Islands, with a notable focus on Mallorca.

Over 55 female scientists from various scientific disciplines engaged with students in over 65 educational centres—45 in Mallorca, 4 in Menorca, 2 in Formentera, and 15 in Ibiza.

They shared their journeys, challenges, and triumphs in the realm of science, aiming to inspire, combat cultural biases, and dismantle stereotypes that often deter young girls from pursuing scientific careers.

This year’s initiative, the seventh of its kind, signifies IdISBa’s enduring effort to illuminate the role of science in society and foster a culture where young students can find female scientific role models.

It is a testament to the collective aspiration to bridge the gender gap in science and technology fields, resonating with the global call to action since the United Nations proclaimed February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2015.

Through such initiatives, Mallorca and its sister islands are not just celebrating women’s contributions to science but are also laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable scientific community.